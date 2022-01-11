The full Horizon Forbidden West game on PS4 has somehow leaked

Audio player loading…

An early build of Horizon Forbidden West has leaked online, specifically for the PlayStation 4 version.

According to VGC, the build is indeed legitimate and, while missing some art assets, contains all of the content that will be part of the final release.

A couple of screenshots have already begun making the rounds on social media platforms like Reddit. However, they don't appear to spoil anything and have been taken on someone's camera rather than through a direct feed.

The same images were also uploaded to Twitter but were soon taken down following a "report from the copyright holder," effectively confirming their legitimacy.

No spoilers, no problem?

(Image credit: Sony / Guerrilla)

The only takeaway from the leaked images seems to be that the PS4 version doesn't suffer compared to the PS5 version, which we already knew thanks to official screenshots shared by Guerrilla Games.

However, what this does mean is that actual spoilers could begin to make their way online ahead of the game's release in February. So, fans will have to be extra cautious when browsing certain sites.

It's unknown how this leak even happened in the first place, but it may have something to do with a recent PS4 hacking exploit. According to Eurogamer, hackers were able to jailbreak the console in December, allowing them to install homebrew apps and play unauthorised games. It would explain why a PS4 build is what leaked and not the PS5 version. Either that or a retail copy has somehow leaked early.

While we have seen plenty of footage of the PS5 version, with Guerrilla Games releasing short videos to highlight new enemies and the various tribes Aloy will encounter, there has been no dedicated PS4 footage to demonstrate how it performs. And Guerrilla only has a month to do so, with Horizon Forbidden West releasing on February 18.