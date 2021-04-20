The Flash movie has finally begun filming – and it'll feature more than one Batman

It's been a long road for The Flash's standalone movie. The Warner Bros.' superhero flick has suffered from numerous delays since it was first announced back in October 2014, with various directors and screenwriters joining and then departing the project.

Now, though, the stars have aligned and The Flash solo film is officially up and running. Director Andy Muschietti has confirmed that principal photography on the movie has finally begun and, to celebrate, the It and Mama helmer took to his personal Instagram account to reveal the film's official logo:

Check out Muschietti's post below:

Ben Affleck won't be the only version of Bruce Wayne in The Flash

That's not the only good news that The Flash film received on Monday. Michael Keaton's version of Batman/Bruce Wayne will be part of the movie's cast, according to a report from The Wrap.

In March, Keaton revealed that he was hesitant to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the DCEU movie. Keaton had stated that, due to his workload and the continual threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, he couldn't commit to making a third appearance as Batman in The Flash movie.

Those plans appear to have changed now, though, with Keaton's talent agency – ICM Partners – reportedly telling The Wrap that he will be part of the film. The report also alleges that The Flash movie will disregard Joel Schumacher's 1995 and 1997 Batman movies, which will enable The Flash to explore what Keaton's Dark Knight has been up to since 1992's Batman Returns.

Keaton won't be the only Batman in The Flash. Ben Affleck's version of the iconic superhero will also return, but his appearance in the Ezra Miller-led film will be the final time that we see Affleck's iteration of the character. There's a new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson due to arrive in March 2022, and the Flash's debut solo outing could have something to do with a third iteration of Batman in under 15 years.

The Flash movie will be based on the superhero's famous comic series Flashpoint, and act as something a reset button for the DCEU. In September 2020, The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti was a DC Fandome guest (per IGN) and explained that the Flash is "the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

The Flash movie will also star Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Ron Livingston as Barry Allen's father Henry, Maribel Verdú as Barry's mother Nora Allen, and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. If principal photography and post-production remains on track, The Flash will finally be released on November 4, 2022.