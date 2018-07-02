Free antivirus: get the best download and software in 2018

When you get a new PC the first thing you should do is install some decent security software. The good news is that top quality protection can be completely free, but with so much choice, picking the right one can be difficult. So we've updated our guide to getting the best free antivirus to narrow down your choice.

Windows has come a long way in terms of security, but it's still fair to suggest that Windows 10's built-in antivirus solution, Windows Defender, is the last free AV app you should trust to keep your system clean.

Not that it's overtly bad – although it does tail behind just about every third-party antivirus solution – but because its widespread adoption has a big target painted on it for attackers. Windows users who haven't installed something hardier are the perfect hosts for viruses; attack the weak links, attack through the chinks in the one piece of software armour these weak links have by default, and you're in.

That's why we've dropped Defender from our list of free antivirus downloads in this latest update of our free security software roundup. You need more than it can offer. If you're not running advanced virus detection, zero-day virus protection, anti-malware, anti-ransomware and other security essentials, you're not doing it right and leave yourself open to infections and identity theft.

Once again we've consulted the experts at the AV-TEST virus lab to find the most effective virus protection, and we've listened to your comments regarding usability, too. Free antivirus downloads do come with a cost though - they serves as an advert for many vendors' more premium offers and the data collected helps them to boost security for all of their products.

So we understand that for many of you the constant hassle presented by free antivirus popups can be a bit much to take – so if you're willing to sacrifice a minuscule amount of antivirus protection in favour of a cleaner experience, we're with you...

Top 10 best free antivirus downloads in 2018:

Bitdefender Antivirus Free edition has received a major overhaul and taken the top spot in our free antivirus roundup. It's the best free security software you can download today

The best free antivirus scanner in 2018

Operating system: Windows, Mac, Android | Version: 2018 | Features: Phishing protection, Behavioural analysis, Automatic scanning

Fast scanning

Excellent virus detection

Advanced users may want more control

Scans cannot be scheduled

Essentially consisting of the AV section of the full product, Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition's clean, light, well constructed scanning mechanisms – which are almost universally faster than the industry average – and unrivalled virus definitions mean Bitdefender is back at the top of the free tree.

The free version's insistence on running in autopilot mode is a double-edged sword, making the process of virus management easy but taking it out of the user's hands; while we're inclined to trust it, there have been cases in the past of automatic systems going slightly rogue, such as the incident a few years back when Panda Antivirus identified itself as a virus and locked up a large number of Windows systems.

AV-TEST's December testing round did pick out a few flaws in its handling of zero-day threats, however. And it's worth pointing out that for you can currently get our top rated paid-for antivirus solution - Bitdefender Antivirus Plus - for the equivalent of $1.66 per month. That's a tiny amount to pay for a tonne of extra features, such as online banking protection, integrated password manager, permanent file shredder and and free online 24/7 support.

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition

Following its takeover of AVG, Avast now benefits from a much larger userbase, all reporting details of new security threats

A much-improved free antivirus suite

Operating system: Windows, Mac, Android | Version: 17 | Features: Virus detection, Gaming mode, Password manager, Malware scanner

Doesn’t slow your computer

Great virus protection

Irritating privacy settings

Includes links to paid-for components

Avast and AVG haven't yet fully merged, despite the former formally acquiring the latter in mid-2016. The newly combined company says the two free antivirus products will remain separate, although there's apparently a joint AV package on the way soon. Obviously, though, Avast now has a lot more data to work with, having expanded its effective userbase (and, therefore, its threat detection network) to a whopping 400 million users.

The latest edition of Avast Free Antivirus adds an automatic gaming mode to mute popups and reduce system load when you're firing up a processor-hungry game, which is very handy indeed, and the interface has been given a clean new overhaul. There's a password manager, too, which is an undeniably good addition to your security portfolio.

It scores well on AV-TEST's widespread malware benchmark and continues a clean sweep against 0-day attacks – presumably that expanded detection network is really helping. Less impressive is the slight negative effect Avast has on software launch times, and its slightly popup-heavy attitude.

Avast Free Antivirus

Sophos Home delivers enterprise-level antivirus protection for home users

The perfect choice for a home full of PCs

Operating system: Windows, Mac | Version: 17 | Features: Virus detection, Phishing protection, Parental controls, Protects up to 10 PCs

Simple and non-intrusive

Good cloud-based control of protected devices

No scan scheduling

Limited controls for advanced users

Marketing itself as "business-grade security", Sophos Home does a little more than most free antivirus software, and actually seems better suited to families.

You get standard antivirus and anti-malware protection, along with browser tools like anti-phishing and, most importantly, content control. Combined with central management of up to 10 PCs, this means you can effectively lock down your kids' browsing options.

Although AV-TEST hasn't formally assessed Sophos' skills, fellow lab AV-Comparatives offers a decent rating of its antivirus abilities.

Although Sophos Home has always had desktop notifications, there was no premium version of the software for it to encourage an upgrade to. That changed in February with the launch of Sophos Home Premium.

Sophos Home

Kaspersky has finally launched a free version of its extremely successful antivirus software

Kaspersky's first foray into free internet security

Operating system: Windows | Version: 18.0.0.405 | Features: Real-time scanning, Anti-phishing, Email scanning, Spyware protection

Accurate, reliable antivirus engine

User-friendly

Basics-only feature set

Limited technical support

The paid-for version of Kaspersky's Windows security software frequently tops charts of best antivirus solutions and AV-TEST once again gave it full marks across the board in its latest round of testing.

As you would expect, Kaspersky Free is a scaled down version of the full program - an antivirus download that we really like (more on which below). The free version ditches additional features such as privacy protection and safe payment sandboxes to concentrate on powerful, no-frills and - most importantly - free protection for your PC. The result is a tremendously easy to use and navigate bit of software that does an effective job of keeping you protected from viruses.

Using the nuts and bolts real-world scanning engine of the paid-for suite, Kaspersky Free is fiendishly hard for viruses and trojan horses to break down. And we love that it doesn't constantly pester you with nudges to upgrade to the full version.

But, ironically, we will just for a moment, because Kasperksy Anti-Virus 2018 isn't expensive to buy and yet affords much better protection to your PC (or PCs). The standard price is $29.99 to protect three computers and includes more muscle when it comes to preventing ransomware, spyware and Trojans.

Kaspersky Free

Avira Free Antivirus remains a superb free antivirus suite, but its frequent popup alerts are annoying, resulting in a drop down our chart

Great antivirus, but a little noisy for our liking

Operating system: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS | Version: 2018 | Features: Virus detection, Phishing protection, Built-in VPN, System optimization tools

Little impact on system performance

Great detection rates

Installer promotes other Avira products

Lots of popups when running

Avira Free Antivirus for Windows continues to score highly on AV-TEST's stringent testing program, quashing 99.7% of tested threats, and it generally doesn't put too big a burden on your hardware.

It has a clean, friendly interface - with a swish redesign ready for 2018 - and throws up minimal false positives. The introduction of a free security suite to optionally run alongside it – with ransomware and phishing protection, a 500MB/month VPN and various speedup promises – just sweetens the deal. This is one of the best free antivirus packages of 2017.

So why, then, have we dropped it from the top spot on our list, a position it's held for the past two years? It's the constant badgering. There's a certain level of popups and advertisements that's acceptable for a free product, and Avira has begun to cross the line. It's not as onerous as some – Comodo's over-enthusiastic interface comes to mind – but booting up your PC to see Avira shouting at you once again is jarring.

Avira Free Antivirus

AVG now benefits from Avast's added antivirus expertise, but isn't as strong as its parent company's free software

Nice looking antivirus, but lacking in a couple of areas

Operating system: Windows, Mac, Android | Version: 2018 | Features: Virus detection, Phishing protection, System optimization tools, Malware scanner

Quite configurable

Great track record of malware protection

Scans can be rather slow

Not the best phishing protection

There's a growing trend amongst some online pundits to label antivirus apps like AVG – and, indeed, AVG specifically – as 'crapware'. We don't subscribe to that definition; if that term is supposed to mean that these apps are ineffective or pointless, it's simply not true.

AVG offers (reasonably) effective virus protection for free, and it does so with minimal system impact. If, on the other hand, the derogatory term refers to products which go a little heavy on the advertising and features that don't matter – AVG AntiVirus Free's 'tune up' portion, for instance – perhaps the shoe fits here.

Popups or not, it's the antivirus we're most interested in. Looking at AV-TEST's figures, and considering AVG shares the same expanded userbase as Avast, we were a little surprised that its strength doesn't quite match up to its new parent, and anti-phishing tools could use some improvement, too. It also doesn't have some of the same benefits, either, such as extensions.

Speculatively, this could mean AVG's engine is not getting the same love it once did, or that Avast's is slightly stronger. Regardless, keep your eyes open for the combined Avast-AVG antivirus that's on the cards for later this year, because the two products running in tandem might be hard to beat.

But until then, you needn't fear too much about AVG's credentials. It's just been given a perfect score of 12 out of 12 by AV-TEST.

AVG AntiVirus Free

Despite its use of remote cloud servers, Panda Free Antivirus still puts considerable pressure on your PC's resources

Feature-rich PC security, but not as lightweight as it promises

Operating system: Windows | Version: 18 | Features: Cloud-based scanning, Gaming mode, USB immunization, Bootable rescue kit

Good virus and malware detection rates

USB stick vaccination tool

Still has a noticeable impact on system resources

The eternal battle against popups doesn't exactly start well, with Panda's site throwing a huge banner up shouting about a discount on the full version before you're even allowed to download the free one.

Put that aside, however, to look at the software itself: Panda's entirely cloud-based antivirus solution goes about as lightly on system resources as is possible, at least when it's quietly running in the background. But you'll probably find, as AV-TEST's lab did, that Panda Free Antivirus has a bigger impact on many common system tasks – installation, copying files, downloading apps – than most of the opposing AV apps. We also experienced heavy CPU peaks both at random times and when Panda was updating itself.

That said, Panda's overall look – which offers calming vistas where other go for plain white or grey – is refreshing, it's incredibly well laid out, and it comes bundled with a bunch of extra features that don't just seem like fluff. It dials itself down even further with a game mode when you need extra CPU speed, offers to immunise USB sticks (handy if you're worried about preinstalled spyware), has a bootable rescue kit in case a malicious program cripples your Windows install, and includes a threat-weighted process monitor.

Panda Free Antivirus

It might be an effective antivirus suite, but 360 Total Security gathers a considerable amount of data about your activity and reports it back to developer Qihoo

Antivirus overloaded with features, with a potential sting in the tail

Operating system: Windows | Version: 2018 | Features: Multiple virus scanners, Malware scanner, Phishing protection, Mobile app

Stuffed with features

Bitdefender and Avira engines included

Most tools are underpowered

Plenty of ads

The specter of developer Qihoo's VW-esque cheating of AV tests seems to be lifting a little these days, and it's hard not to recommend it when you consider exactly what it's offering up for free: AV protection from several concurrent engines (Bitdefender, Avira, and Qihoo's own engines) along with reasonable extras like anti-phishing and a mobile app to help manage multiple systems.

360 Total Security Free Security doesn't bombard you with popups, which many users will love, but we do have serious concerns about its privacy policy, particularly considering that signing up to Qihoo's data-collecting User Experience Improvement program is set as default. The company has no qualms about collecting sensitive information about you, and what it does with it at the other end is anyone's guess.

We're also not hugely impressed by its interface. You'll need to do some fiddling to get several antivirus engines running at once, and doing so with the rather messy UI is not easy.

The most recent significant update released in January claims to have improved the UI, along with the speed and intelligence of the software.

But lot of the bundled tools seem extraneous, and we hit a couple of false positives in testing too. So if you want quiet, strong protection this is a fine option – but you'll need to do some work, and you may have to pay a high price.

360 Total Security

As the name suggests, ZoneAlarm's real expertise lies in its firewall technology

Licensed antivirus and noisy alerts, tacked on to a solid firewall

Operating system: Windows | Version: 2017 | Features: Malware scanner, Personal firewall, Identity protection, Online file backups

Performs very well in security tests

Firewall and identity protection thrown in

Sneaky attempt to install Yahoo software

Incredibly slow installation proces

ZoneAlarm's reputation in the firewall world precedes it, and while that particular aspect of this all-in-one package isn't what we're really concerned with here, it's a solid extra if you don't trust your router or Windows' built-in firewall.

The antivirus engine on offer here is actually licensed from Kaspersky, so although we were unable to find any results from independent testing labs – hence its position this low on our list – it's safe to have at least a small amount of confidence in its abilities. It's well laid out, easy to use, and is your only real option if you want to use the ZoneAlarm firewall alongside any anti-malware app other than Windows Defender.

That said, ZoneAlarm Free Antivirus + Firewall isn't a quiet program, alerting you of every little thing that's been blocked or deflected – some people like that, others will quickly become infuriated.

ZoneAlarm Free Antivirus

The newly rebranded Adaware Antivirus Free offers fewer features than its last iteration

Rebranded but cut down, with a large amount of advertising on board

Operating system: Windows | Version: 12 | Features: Malware scanner, Behaviorial analysis, Download protection

Gaming mode kills notifications

Can be installed alongside other protection tools

Imperfect virus and malware blocking

No proper email protection

A new name for what was once Ad-Aware Free Antivirus+, to celebrate its company's rebranding from LavaSoft to Adaware.

As another antivirus package with a licensed engine – this time from Bitdefender – and the benefit of Adaware's history in anti-spyware, you'd expect its results to be good. But things aren't so rosy.

This new Adaware Antivirus Free 12 drops the Web Companion from version 11, which blocked malicious and fraudulent URLs; it now acts only on iffy downloads. There are a host of other promised features, but they're not actually there – placed, tantalisingly, on an interface which very much shouts 'adware' more than it does 'adaware'. Better to go for one of the other downloads on this list rather than be dazzled by its slick, shiny interface.

Adaware Antivirus Free