Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will come to Game Pass day of release

Team Ninja's latest title, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was announced at the Microsoft Bethesda's press conference today.

Team Ninja, the developer behind the Nioh and Ninja Gaiden series, has a new franchise, and it looks to be pulling strong influences from its previous work.

It was confirmed during the Xbox Bethesda Showcase that it's set to arrive in early 2023 and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one on Xbox consoles and PC.

Details are light on the title, but it looks to be heavily influenced by Japanese history, which is true of many of the developers' previous games. The trailer for the game shows off a hero going up against some gnarly beasts and intimidating warriors, but it all looks wonderfully stylish.

The official trailer has a description giving more clues about the game's story. It reads: "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms."

Team Ninja's Nioh series has become somewhat of a cult classic and, while there is no gameplay in the trailer, it's not too farfetched to think the title might take some cues from the Souls-like title. Of course, that is speculation on our part, but Team Ninja loves to make hard games, so expect whatever this is to be tough as nails.