StrongVPN adds WireGuard support to all its apps, becomes biggest project backer

StrongVPN has announced that it has integrated the new WireGuard VPN protocol across all of its platforms and apps making it the first VPN provider to deploy the technology globally.

Additionally, StrongVPN's parent company, NetProtect is also a Platinum Supporter of the WireGuard project after it made an extremely generous donation which was used to cover a significant portion of the project's development costs last year.

Head of StrongVPN's support Team, Doug Haden explained how the company's users and even the entire VPN industry as whole will benefit from the introduction of WireGuard in a press release, saying:

“Making advanced security available to all our customers is important to us. Since the development of WireGuard, StrongVPN has been working hard to implement this exciting new protocol across our apps and platforms. WireGuard will have many positive impacts on the functionality of StrongVPN, and we believe this is a huge step forward for VPN users as well as the entire industry.”

WireGuard

WireGuard is a modern VPN protocol which uses state-of-the-art cryptography and was built by the developer and founder of Edge Security, Jason A. Donenfeld. The protocol was designed to be a faster and more secure connection type that significantly improves user experience.

One of WireGuard's other advantages over existing VPN protocols such as OpenVPN or IPSec is the fact that it contains far less code. For instance, OpenVPN is made up of 100,000 lines of code while WireGuard consists of just 4,000 lines of code, which makes it much easier for security experts to review and audit for vulnerabilities.

The new protocol is now available across all of StrongVPN's major platforms including Windows, macOS, iOS and Android.

In addition to its new WireGuard integration, StrongVPN also provides apps for all major devices and platforms as well as support for 12 concurrent connections and no speed limits.