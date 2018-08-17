Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium is coming to the UK on August 31

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium was announced back in April this year and came to everyone in the US in July, but now it's time for the UK to get its hands on the phone.

Starting August 31, you'll be able to buy the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium on Amazon SIM-free or with the UK network EE.

SIM-free the phone is set to cost £799 while if you're buying it from EE the deals will begin at £48 a month with 4GB of data and a £50 cost upfront.

Why is it premium?

The Xperia XZ2 Premium is the latest phone in Sony's lineup to feature a 4K display after the Xperia Z5 Premium and Xperia XZ Premium before it. This new phone features a 4K HDR 5.8-inch display though, offering even better picture quality than its predecessors.

The rear camera on the phone features the world's highest ISO at 12,800 for video recording. For photos the ISO is even higher at 51,200, and that's all through a 19MP / 12MP dual camera pairing on the rear.

Inside there's the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and microSD support for up to 400GB cards. There's no headphone jack on this phone though.

It's also set to be upgraded to Android Pie software during November this year, but right now it's running Android 8 Oreo out of the box.

We've yet to complete our full review of the phone at TechRadar, but expect to see our verdict on Sony's latest top-end device soon.