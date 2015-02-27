UK two-factor authentication adoption remains low despite cyber attack fears

Almost everyone is more concerned about cyber attacks the year than they were this time last year although most are failing to take extra steps to protecting themselves online.

GFI Software's 2015 UK Cyber Security Survey found that 90 per cent are more concerned this year than they were last year with the biggest worry that cyber espionage or terrorism would make our lives more difficult or result in personal data being pilfered.

Whilst 43 per cent were concerned about the difficulty an attack could cause and 40 per cent worried about data being stolen there were also a sizeable number (34 per cent) fearful about a cyber attack escalating into a real world scenario.

31 per cent, meanwhile, were concerned it will affect business, 21 per cent expressed a fear it could affect all of their connected devices and just nine per cent aren't worried about cyber terrorism.

When it came to protecting their online security, just 28 per cent stated they have enabled two-factor authentication, under half (48 per cent) have enabled a password or PIN on a mobile device, and just 46 per cent avoid using the same password for different services. The most common method of protection is to regularly change passwords (57 per cent) or update anti-virus software (52 per cent).

Business will win

On the whole those surveyed didn't seem too alarmed by their company being affected by an attack; a similar number said it could have major and minor consequences (45 per cent and 44 per cent respectively).

However, both groups agreed that business would win out in the end. People are right to be worried about cybercrime considering that various projections show it will remain a big problem, however, with an extra bit of vigilance it can be stifled.

Via: GFI