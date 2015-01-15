Microsoft sets time for Windows 10 live stream

Microsoft is due to shine the spotlight on Windows 10 at its Redmond campus on January 21, and now the company has set a time for you to tune in.

The event will be livestreamed on Microsoft's dedicated Windows 10 story website from 9am (Pacific) / 5pm (GMT). Don't worry if you miss it: an on-demand version will be available to view on the same page straight after.

Lined up to speak alongside the company's CEO Satya Nadella are several execs from its Operating Systems Group -- including Terry Myerson, Joe Belfiore and Phil Spencer.

While Technical Previews of Windows 10 have focused on how it works on the desktop, Microsoft is expected to shed light on its consumer-focused features -- in addition to how it will charge for it.