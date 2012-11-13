Microsoft to add Yammer to Office 365

Microsoft plans to add the Yammer social network to SharePoint and Office 365 and announces new reductions in pricing to make it accessible to more businesses.

Microsoft acquired the Yammer business social network earlier this year and according to the SharePoint Team official blog has been "hard at work designing a new pricing plan that makes it easier than ever for customers to experience Yammer."

Beginning March 1, 2013, Yammer will be available to Microsoft Enterprise Agreement customers. With Enterprise Agreement customers able to purchase Yammer Enterprise via Microsoft volume licensing.

Yammer Enterprise will also ship with Office 365 for enterprises (Office 365 E Plans 1–4). Office 365 customers will have rights to run Office 365 for access to email, calendars, Office Web Apps, instant messaging, and file sharing and will have Yammer Enterprise for social.

Additionally Microsoft has also announced that it will be lowering the price of Yammer Enterprise standalone.

Yammer Enterprise standalone will be available for $3 per user/per month (vs. the original price of $15 per user/per month). Yammer Basic standalone will also continue to be offered for free.

Beginning March 1, 2013 prices will be: