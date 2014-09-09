Microsoft rolls out Delve, its precursor to unified search strategy

Microsoft has announced that it has begun to roll out its smart search service, Office Delve, for Office 365 customers.

A post written by Julia White, general manager of Office 365 Technical Product Management, highlights what users of Microsoft's business suite can expect from the new addition.

Delve uses the Office Graph to facilitate information discovery. "Information finds you versus you having to find information", she added.

Yammer, Delve and Sharepoint

The interface of Delve is elegant and non-intrusive, and similar to the likes of Google Now or Flipboard. As expected, it aggregates, curates and analyses content pulled from your inbox, OneDrive, SharePoint and Yammer.

In addition, email attachments, OneNote and Lync are also expected to be added over the next few months. Delve, which was previously codenamed Oslo, is already available for free to Enterprise users of Office 365 (E1 to E4) and will come to the rest of Office 365 users next year.

Delve was originally presented back in June 2013 and is built on enterprise search technology from FAST, a company that Microsoft purchased more than six years ago.