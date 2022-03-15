Shop Idol 2022 - The search for the UK’s best mobile salesperson just got bigger!

Audio player loading…

Do you work within the mobile industry within a retail store or contact centre? Do you have what it takes to be our Shop Idol 2022?

We are delighted to announce that for 2022 we are launching a brand new competition with two categories:

Mobile Salesperson of the Year - Retail

Mobile Salesperson of the Year - Contact Centres

We want to find the two people who not only have the product knowledge but can apply that and deliver the best solution for consumers — making them our Shop Idol Salesperson of the Year 2022 - truly the best of the best across retail and contact centres.

Shop Idol 2022

Each year, hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part, facing our esteemed panel of judges to win the top prize. This year, the judging will consist of interviews, challenges to determine product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, sales power!

We have teamed up with Samsung Backstage to help us with the ultimate UK-wide search for the nation's best mobile salesperson. Thanks to our partner Samsung, a selection of amazing prizes that our 12 finalists, with the top six each receiving a Samsung S22, as well as being invited to the Mobile Industry Awards on September 22 with all travel and accommodation expenses paid.

The two winners of the 2022 Shop Idol competition will each receive a huge Samsung tech bundle worth over £2,500.

The deadline for entries is April 28, and it's simple to enter and put your skills to the test to be crowned 2022 Shop Idol Mobile Salesperson of the Year in either the retail or contact centre competition.

“We are once again proud to be partnering with Shop Idol to help find the nation’s top mobile phone sales people," said Rhiannon Budin-Jones, Senior Online Training Manager at Samsung.

"At Samsung Backstage we see first-hand the amazing knowledge, skills and service showcased on the shop floor and in contact centers and we are excited to support with the search in 2022! Good luck to all taking part!”

How it works:

Sign up online here by April 28 The top entrants will make it through to the judging stage Two rounds of judging will take place to decide on the final six The final six will face the public vote, and this ranking, combined with the judges scores, will determine the winner The winner will be announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022

March 15 - Nominations open

April 28 - Nominations close

May 19 & 20 - Judging round 1

June 30 & July 1- Judging round 2

August 5 - Shortlist announced & Big Vote open

August 18 - Voting closes

September 22 - Winner announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022

Previous Shop Idol winners:

2021: Elise Howard, EE

2020: Cassie Kirkham, EE

2019: Gavin Mooney, O2

2018: Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse

2017: Stuart Bonner, Carphone Warehouse

2016: Aaron Robinson, Tesco Mobile

2015: Claire Pulpher, Carphone Warehouse

2014: John Sherwood, Digital Phone Company

2013: Martin Haig, Carphone Warehouse

2012: Nicola Black, Phones 4u

2011: Chris Bowden, EE