Shop Idol 2019 - Announcing our National Finalists

Shop Idol, in partnership with Samsung, sees staff from every major mobile retailer compete to be crowned the best sales and customer service agent in the UK.

Now in its 15th year, the winner of Shop Idol 2019 will be announced at the Mobile Industry Awards on June 6th.

Contestants enter Shop Idol for different reasons – for many it’s the opportunity to boost their career, for others, it’s a chance to prove to themselves and their company what they’re capable of.

Over the last six months, contestants have been mystery shopped and voted for to decide the regional finalists, who then last week went head-to-head in four rounds of challenging tasks in front of the judges.

Six stand-out candidates from each region went through to final, where they will now compete for the coveted Shop Idol 2019 title.

Congratulations to our 12 finalists:

- Benjamin Stoner, O2

- Grant Miller, Three Retail

- Hannah Cast, EE

- Hannah Darby, Three UK

- Kieron Clouston, Three Retail

- Max Clemens, Three UK

- Ricardo Fonthina, O2

- Dan Daianu, EE

- Gary Musgrave, O2

- Gavin Mooney, O2

- Matthew Mason, EE

- Sam O'Grady, O2

Shop Idol is the only competition of its kind, and since its launch in 2003, over 3,000 competitors have taken part in the Mystery Shops, interviews and challenges to determine their product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, their sales acumen!

We look forward to welcoming these finalists back for the grand finale where 12 will be whittled down to 6. The winner will be crowned Shop Idol 2019 at the Mobile Industry Awards at the Royal Lancaster in London on 6th June.