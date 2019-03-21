Samsung Galaxy S10 5G release date leaked, but it seems a little early

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is set to release at some point later in 2019, but according to a new leak it could be a lot closer than some might have expected.

According to Sam Mobile the handset will be released in the US on April 5, which is actually before the first consumer 5G networks will be launched in the country – Verizon is starting its 5G networks in Minneapolis and Chicago on April 11, so the Galaxy S10 5G would be 5G-less for nearly a week if the date was accurate.

Since this date seems a little early, especially since 5G networks aren’t widely in place yet and it’ll be months before most cities have them, we’re not convinced of this date just yet - especially as Samsung hasn’t made a big marketing push for it yet.

We do know some information on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G however – the handset will be exclusive to Verizon in the US, but other countries will see it sold from various retailers, such as O2 in the UK.

While Verizon is launching their 5G network in select US cities from April 11, O2 will be launching its in Edinburgh, London, Belfast and Cardiff later in 2019, and will be bringing the Galaxy S10 5G out to be used on them.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is, as the name would suggest, a 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 , but it has a bigger screen size than any other S10 phones including the Galaxy S10 Plus , a bigger battery, and has an extra 3D depth camera over its smaller siblings. It’ll also likely cost a lot more than the other Galaxy S10 phones, although because there aren’t any 5G phones out yet we don’t really know how much 5G compatibility will add to a phone’s price.

We spoke to Samsung to see if the release date was real, and we’re waiting to hear back from the brand shortly. For more information on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G stay tuned to TechRadar, where we’ll let you know ifSamsung confirms the phone’s release.