Microsoft Band is so OS agnostic, it doesn't even have an operating system

Not an Android Wear rival just yet

The Microsoft Band has already hit the market, but some questions are still lingering - one of which has just been answered.

As it turns out, the Band doesn't run a modified version of Windows, and instead uses Microsoft's framework for low-power devices.

Here are our thoughts on Microsoft's second wearable, the Microsoft Band 2

"It runs on Microsoft's wearable architecture (firmware), optimized for low-power micro-devices." a Spokesperson told ZDNet. They added that "a comprehensive SDK will come online early next year" for the device.

However, one of Microsoft's upcoming Windows 10 variants, named "Athens", will be optimized for low-power devices. So there's a chance that the Band could one day opt for this instead, assuming it isn't secretly doing so already.