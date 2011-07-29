Get yourself a free digital photography iBook with T3.com

Our colleagues at T3.com have teamed up with Apple to offer iPhone and iPad owners a free digital photography iBook.

For photographers looking to get the most from their new DSLR, the book is a must.

So, for this weekend only, Digital SLR Settings and Shortcuts for Dummies is free for T3 readers in the iBooks store.

The straightforward guide takes you through the 100 most common photos that amateur photographers typically shoot, offering specific advice on getting the correct exposure sttings, composition and lighting without using technical jargon.

Digital SLR Settings & Shortcuts for Dummies acts as a starting point to help you tackle tricky settings and get the best digital photos you can.

A range of other photography iBooks are also available this weekend at reduced prices:

Make Money with Digital Photography: £12.99 normally, offer price £2.99

Photographing Children Photo Workshop, 2nd edition: £12.99 normally, offer price £2.99.

Canon EOS Rebel 1100D Digital Field Guide: £10.99 normally, offer price £2.99

Nikon D5100 Digital Field Guide, £9.99 normally. Offer price £2.99.

Follow the iBookstore link on the T3 website to download your free copy of Digital SLR Settings and Shortcuts for Dummies and for more on those discount offers.