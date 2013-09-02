ZTE Blade V is a bargain-basement quad-core smartphone

In an effort to beat the IFA 2013 hoardes, ZTE has let its smartphone cat out of the bag ahead of the tech show, unveiling the ZTE Blade V.

It comes with a quad-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm processor behind a 4-inch IPS screen, all for the bargain price of £72 on Virgin Media PAYG.

There's also 1GB of RAM on board, 4GB of memory (plus microSD support), a 5MP camera with flash and "access to an array of Android applications" which ZTE says is "ideal for those on the go".

Blade V of glory

Those not on the go may also enjoy the Android apps, and the phone comes with Kingsoft Office on board as standard.

The handset weighs in at 130g (that's the same weight as the Samsung Galaxy S4, fact fans).

ZTE has partnered with Virgin Media again, with Branson's network offering the handset for free on a £15 monthly contract if you don't fancy shelling out £72 in one go.