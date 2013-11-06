Samsung sets sights on 4K smartphones in 2015

It's only a matter of time until we see 4K displays make their way into our pockets, and Samsung has revealed its intentions to bring the screen tech to smartphones in 2015.

The information was disclosed during Samsung's second ever Analyst Day, where the company predicted when displays with an eye popping 3840 x 2160, 4K resolution would land.

If 2015 is still too far off the Korean firm also has a treat for us in 2014, with WQHD displays on their way boasting a 2560 x 1440 resolution - or in other words, a 2K screen.

Samsung is said to be working on a 5.2-inch 560ppi 2K AMOLED panel for phones, which could give stunning clarity to everything on screen, but that will jump up even more when 4K comes in.

The future's here

Looking forward then and there's a good chance the Samsung Galaxy S5 could be one of the first smartphones to sport a 2K display, while in the camera department the Korean firm is working on a 16MP snapper. Could this be S5 bound too?

Oh, and one last thing. You know that 64-bit A7 processor Apple has stuck in the iPhone 5S, iPad Air and iPad mini 2 ? Well Samsung is working on its own 64-bit core, with plans to ditch the ARM chips it's used previously.

In short, Samsung's smartphones are set to become more powerful with increasingly eye catching displays over the next couple of years. Are you ready?

Via Android Beat