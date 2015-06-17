Former Nokia CEO, Stephen Elop, leaves Microsoft

Microsoft has announced that Stephen Elop, the man who oversaw the sale of Nokia's mobile division to the Redmond-based company, is leaving.

The announcement came today as Microsoft issued a statement saying that it was "aligning engineering teams to strategy". Other than Elop, Kirill Tatarinov, Mark Penn and Eric Rudder will leave the company.

CEO Satya Nadella declared "This change will enable us to deliver better products and services that our customers love at a more rapid pace."

Terry Myerson, who headed the Operating Systems, will lead a new group inside the company called, the Windows and Devices Group, essentially focusing on everything consumer that runs Windows.

The other two executive vice presidents, Scott Guthrie and Qi Lu, remain in charge of their respective business units without any extension of their remit.

The announcement comes as Microsoft is gearing up for the official launch of Windows 10 which is scheduled for Wednesday 29 July.