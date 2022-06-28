One of the UK’s fastest growing ecommerce websites could close within days

By published

Trolley.co.uk is waging a war to help Britons save money, but also a battle for its own survival

Trolley.co.uk gofundme page
(Image credit: trolley)
Audio player loading…

An unnamed data broker recently sent a cease and desist letter to one of the UK's up-and-coming price comparison ecommerce platforms, Trolley.co.uk, telling it to pay for a license fee or face closure.

In an open letter (opens in new tab), the team behind Trolley, which is expected to attract more than half a million users in June, revealed that it has been hit with a demand for an annual fee of £28,800. 

The data company essentially scrapes pricing and product data from all the major UK supermarkets that operate an online store (so that excludes Lidl, but includes Poundland), bundles it as a feed and sells it as a service (great for competitor analysis etc.). Trolley had been using that feed for free and has now been asked to pony up the annual fee.

Crowdfunding for its survival

The startup, which doesn’t yet make a profit, has raised £7,341 at the time of writing (just north of 25% of its target) and has 10 days left to find the rest; around 840 people have contributed to its Gofundme crowdfunding effort to date.

The site is run by a small team of ex-Mysupermarket volunteers that banded together after the closure of the popular grocery price comparison website in 2020 and pays for its own web hosting and more. Digital intelligence company Similarweb says Trolley is now among the 20 biggest grocery websites in the UK.

Read more

> Amazon has a cunning plan to snatch up even more of the ecommerce market

> These are the best merchant services on the market

> Shopify gifts ecommerce sites more than 100 new features

The threat of closure to Trolley comes at a very important time for millions of families and individuals who want to save money on one of their biggest outgoings: groceries. The site doesn’t take a commission for the millions of items it has helped sell, choosing to eschew affiliate marketing for now.

With more than 200,000 products catalogued, the site offers a public service that could help the nation save millions of Pounds by slashing the cost of a grocery shopping cart by 30%.

It has an app, a regular newsletter that contains the latest offers and has a long list of features the team would like to roll out, if given the opportunity. 

Desire Athow
Desire Athow

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
See more Internet news