One of the best PS5 SSDs is now down to its lowest-ever price

We've seen some fantastic PS5 SDD deals recently, but this one takes the cake. Amazon has dropped the price of one of the best PS5 SSDs to its lowest-ever price – and you won't want to miss out.

The WD Black SN850 1TB Gaming SSD with heatsink is available for just £129.98, which is a huge saving of 50% on an SSD that ticks every box PlayStation 5 users could ask for.

This particular SSD comes with PlayStation 5’s lead system architect Mark Cerny's personal seal of approval – and it's easy to see why. It's capable of blazing-fast read speeds, up to 7000 MB/s to be exact, and has a heatsink installed so you can use it on PS5 without worry. It also fits all of Sony's SSD requirements, so you don't need to fret about the drive not fitting or being too slow in the future.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the WD Black SN850 1TB Gaming SSD, which is fully PS5-compatible and can also be fitted inside a gaming PC. This deal also comfortably beats the discounts we saw over Black Friday 2021 by some margin.

WD Black SN850 1TB NVMe Gaming SSD with heatsink: £257.99 £129.98 at Amazon

Save £128.01 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the WD Black SN850 1TB Gaming SSD, and it's ideal for any PS5 owners who want to add more internal storage to their console. At a whopping 50% off, we don't expect to see this discount beaten any time soon.

The average PS5 game can take up to 20 to 50GB of space, which means the PlayStation 5's 825GB SSD can fill up fast. It's worth noting that you only get 667GB of usable storage, too, so space is at a premium from the outset.



The WD Black SN850 1TB will give you peace of mind when it comes to installing games, then, and is extremely easy to install. If you're not sure how to add more storage, follow our how to upgrade PS5 internal SSD guide.

