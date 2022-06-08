Ofcom steps in to protect the UK's vulnerable rural phone boxes

Audio player loading…

Ofcom is introducing new rules that will prevent a phone box from being removed if it is still needed by a local community.

Public phone booths have been a fixture on British streets for decades, however the advent of the mobile phone has led to a dramatic decrease in use.

It is estimated that 96% of UK adults own a mobile phone while payphone call volumes have fallen from 800 million minutes in 2002 to just seven million last year.

BT Street Hub 2.0

The once ubiquitous phone box has become a maintenance burden, with many kiosks falling into disrepair and becoming eyesores. Amid declining revenues and increased costs, BT and KCOM have been keen to remove the boxes, meaning there are now just 21,000 in operation – down from 46,000 in 2017.

However, Ofcom says some phone boxes still provide an essential service in some areas, especially in locations with poor mobile phone signal.

Its new rules will prevent a phone box from decommissioning if it is in a location without coverage from all four mobile operators, where there is a high frequency of accidents or suicides, or if 52 or more calls have been made from them in the past 12 months. A phone box will also be saved if there is other evidence that it is reasonably needed, such as if it is being used to mike calls to helplines like Childline.

The regulator has previously estimated around 5,000 booths would be covered by these new protections, although the figure will likely now be a little lower, and enhanced coverage under the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme will improve mobile coverage in rural areas in the comin years.

In any case, BT and KCOM will be obligated to consult with local authorities should they wish to remove the final phone box in a particular area.

Should a phone box be earmarked for removal, local authorities can ‘adopt’ the kiosk for community use. The classic ‘K6’ red phone box is viewed as a British design icon and was provided to every town and village with a post office in 1936. By 1968 there were nearly 70,000 on the streets. Some have been converted into art galleries, libraries and even coffee shops under the scheme.

In recent years BT has replaced some phone boxes with new ‘smart kiosks’ that offer free charging and Wi-Fi facilities, as well as advertising services for businesses and local authorities.

“You may think of a phone box as a local landmark, or as a landmark symbol of British nostalgia. But they can still serve as a vital lifeline – perhaps to call a helpline or the emergency services – when no other options are available,” said Selina Chadha Ofcom’s Director of Connectivity

“Our new rules will ensure that many thousands of phone boxes will be protected for as long as they are needed, as well as supporting the rollout of new street hubs, with free Wi-Fi and charging for people on the go.”