NordVPN users can now create their own private network with new Meshnet feature

One of the best VPN services around, NordVPN has just launched a new feature that allows its users to create their very own private network.

Instead of rerouting internet connections via a VPN server, Meshnet lets users direct their traffic through other devices over encrypted private tunnels. This means that NordVPN subscribers will be able to connect their own, family members' and friends' devices all together.

“This feature release is a gamechanger and will truly transform how our users utilize NordVPN," says Vykintas Maknickas, Product Strategist at NordVPN.

"Our product team has been working relentlessly for the past few years, which really began with the development of our flagship technology - NordLynx - the bedrock behind Meshnet that allows us to provide amplified privacy solutions without sacrificing industry leading speed.”

Meshnet is officially released today and it will be available for all operating systems - from Windows, Linux and MacOs to Android and iOS smartphones.

How does NordVPN Meshnet work?

NordVPN Meshnet is a technology that will transform your own device into your personal private server. You will be able to connect to it no matter where you are in the world.

Meshnet is powered by WireGuard-based protocol NordLynx to ensure the security of your data across all your connections and allows linking up to 60 devices, regardless their location. For each device, you will have allocated a special IP address that will work only with Meshnet.

"All that’s needed is a NordVPN subscription,” explains Maknickas.

NordVPN claims that Meshnet will make creating your personal network really easy. First of all, you will need to turn on Meshnet on your NordVPN app on all the devices you wish to connect. At this point, you need to link your devices or send an invitation to other NordVPN users. Type the special IP to access your personal private server.

When should NordVPN Meshnet be used?

In theory, being able to build your very own private network has several advantages, opening up new VPN uses. For example, you may want to consider employing the Meshnet function for: