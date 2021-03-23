More UK government services make the move to Oracle Cloud

The UK government has continued its digital transformation journey with the migration of several keys services into the cloud.

The Home Office has confirmed it has successfully transferred key HR, payroll, finance, customer support and employee analytics services onto Oracle Cloud.

Employing over 35,000 people, the Home Office move shows the importance that the Government is looking to place on getting its technology stack in order to cope with the challenges of an increasingly digital world.

Evolution

“The Home Office is one of the largest and most complex government departments in the UK to have successfully migrated all of its finance, commercial, HR and payroll footprint to the cloud," said Home Office chief people officer, Jill Hatcher.

"This programme has charted the path for other departments to build on our collective experience. This go-live is a critical step in delivering business technology that is more user centric and allows the Home Office to continually evolve.”

Oracle says that its cloud services can help by automating, standardising and integrating business processes across different functions.

The company has provided Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) for the Home Office's HR services including payroll, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) for service and support, along with expanding on its initial implementation of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for finance.

The move forms part of Project Metis, an initiative between the Home Office and Government Shared Services (GSS) which is looking to develop a blueprint for moving business processes to the cloud that can be re-used by other government departments.

The Government is now hoping the move will lead to increased productivity and reduced costs at a time when there has never been greater pressure on government resources, with the pandemic also leading many organisations to migrate their work to the cloud.

“Recent disruptions and challenging economic forecasts have put pressure on many government departments,” said Steve Miranda, executive vice president, Applications Development, Oracle.

“We’re proud to help the Home Office of the UK standardise and modernise the way it works. Moving finance, HR, and customer support to the cloud will help the department to deliver more value to UK citizens.”