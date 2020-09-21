Mobile Power 50 2020: First ten nominees revealed

After months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the first ten members of the 2020 Mobile Power 50 .

As part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 digital awards week, we ae counting down the 50 most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

Every single person in this list has imbued their organisation with their values and serve as an inspiration to the rest of the mobile trade. Their influence is such that it goes beyond their existing roles.

We will be revealing ten nominees every day this week, was we count down to the reveal of our 2020 Person of the Year award on Friday September 25.

And you can find out all the winners of every category at the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 here!

(Image credit: Future)

Congratulations to:

41. Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group

42. Steve Oliver, CEO, musicMagpie

43. Richard Baxendale, Chief Business Development Officer, Brightstar

44. Terry O'Brien, Wholesale CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions

45. Ben Dowd, CEO, Onecom

46. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo

47. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications

48. Jason Smith, Head of Mobile Business unit, UK and Ireland, Sony Europe

49. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, Eurostar Global Distribution

50. Martin Flick, CEO, Olive

To find out more about these high calibre executives, and the rest of the Power 50 list, click here

The 2020 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year: