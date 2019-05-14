Mobile Power 50 2019 - 40-31 revealed

Following last week's initial announcement, we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2019 Mobile Power 50 .

Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 powered by TechRadar Pro, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

All members of our Power 50 have met our criteria of influencing beyond their existing roles in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and serving as an inspiration to the rest of the mobile trade.

Below is the release of positions 40 - 31 as we count down to our the 2019 Person of the Year award, which will be announced on the 6th June at the Mobile Industry Awards 2019.

Congratulations to:

31. Jon Shaw, Head of UK Consumer Sales Operations, Vodafone UK

32. Fergal Donovan, CEO, Data Select Group

33. Anurag Khilnani, Business Development, Europe and Asia, Amazon

34. Sharon Meadows, Director of Devices, Products & Partnerships – Consumer, EE

35. Magnus McDonald, Director of Product & Category Management, O2

36. Andrew Wilson, Mobile Buying Director, Dixons Carphone

37. Sarah Edge, General Manager UK & Ireland, HMD Global

38. Bond Zhang, Country Manager – UK, Honor

39. Kate Beaumont, Director Product, Services & Commercial Strategy, Samsung

40. Jim Michel, Group Managing Director, Redeem UK

These ten join those already nominated in the Power 50 2019:

41. Anne Sheehan, Enterprise Director, Vodafone UK

42. Phil Lander, European B2B Director, Samsung

43. Sunny Metha, Country Head - UK, Ireland & Nordics, Google

44. Nazish Dossa, UK Managing Director, Brightstar

45. Terry O’Brien, Wholesale CEO, Daisy Group

46. Jason Smith, Country Head UK & Ireland, Sony Mobile Communications

47. Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group

48. Ben Dowd, CEO, Onecom

49. Martin Flick, CEO, Olive

50. Paul Sisson, MD, A1 Comms Group

To find out more about these high calibre executives, and the rest of the Power 50 list, click here

The 2019 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year:

2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK

David Dyson, CEO Three UK 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK