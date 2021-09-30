Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Kid-A wins Partner of the Year

Accessory vendor Kid-A had reason to celebrate last night after winning Partner of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

Previously known as ‘Distributor of the Year’, this category sought to reward the company that went above and beyond expectations over the past 12 months to become the shining example to partners across the industry.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Barclay Communications

Data Select

Eurostar Global

Kid-A

IPCortex

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Partnership client relations- testimonials

Clear financial growth and success

Innovation in marketing, education and training

Adaptability to changing market conditions

A clear strategy for UK growth

Why Kid-A won

Kid-A won ‘Startup of the Year’ at the 2020 MIAs and has continued its impressive progression to take another top prize this time round.

Kid-A wowed our judges with its client testimonials, impressive financial performance, and the overall growth of the business. It was also able to demonstrate a plan to expand even further and go from strength-to-strength.

Congratulations to Kid-A and to all of our finalists!