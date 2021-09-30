Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Aerial Direct wins Best Mobile Service & Solution

Aerial Direct has been declared the winner of the Best Mobile Service & Solution category at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021, fending off competition from 10 other finalists to win the coveted crown.
This category combined unified comms dealers, mobile dealers, and managed services to recognise the leaders in these fields and reward the company that can provide the best services and solutions to businesses that cater for their specific needs.
Our 2021 finalists were:
- Aerial Direct
- Compare and Recycle
- ICE Telecommunications
- Likewize
- Mobliciti
- Onecom OneCloud
- Plan.com my.plan
- Salt Communications
- Samsung One
- Uplands Mobiles Ltd
- Wireless Logic
Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:
- Showcase outstanding customer service
- Highlight business and technical innovation - walk us through your portfolio of services and solutions
- Demonstrate financial stability and growth - include your most recent financial results
- Show how you dealt with embracing diversification and adaptability
- Showcase how you have developed new business opportunities
- Tell us about your people and your culture
Why Aerial Direct won
Aerial Direct impressed our judges with its customer-centric culture that allowed it to understand the specific requirements for every business it deals with. Strong financial performance and an impressive range of services meant it was a worthy winner in a very strong field.
Congratulations to Aerial Direct and all our 2021 finalists!
