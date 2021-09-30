Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Aerial Direct wins Best Mobile Service & Solution

Aerial Direct has been declared the winner of the Best Mobile Service & Solution category at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021, fending off competition from 10 other finalists to win the coveted crown.

This category combined unified comms dealers, mobile dealers, and managed services to recognise the leaders in these fields and reward the company that can provide the best services and solutions to businesses that cater for their specific needs.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Aerial Direct

Compare and Recycle

ICE Telecommunications

Likewize

Mobliciti

Onecom OneCloud

Plan.com my.plan

Salt Communications

Samsung One

Uplands Mobiles Ltd

Wireless Logic

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase outstanding customer service

Highlight business and technical innovation - walk us through your portfolio of services and solutions

Demonstrate financial stability and growth - include your most recent financial results

Show how you dealt with embracing diversification and adaptability

Showcase how you have developed new business opportunities

Tell us about your people and your culture

Why Aerial Direct won

Aerial Direct impressed our judges with its customer-centric culture that allowed it to understand the specific requirements for every business it deals with. Strong financial performance and an impressive range of services meant it was a worthy winner in a very strong field.

Congratulations to Aerial Direct and all our 2021 finalists!