Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Sky Mobile Wins CSR Initiative Of The Year With Sky Ocean Rescue

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award honours the company in the mobile industry that has made the most important contribution to wider society or those in needs.

The criteria of this category assess each CSR initiative on how they impacted the targeted community, the involvement of staff, sustainability and long-tern impact, and how the level of activity beyond financial contribution.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Define the 2019 project or initiative scope, including timelines, goals and team members. It is acceptable for the entry to focus on a particular stage of a long-term project.

How successful was the implementation of this project or initiative? Was it within budget and delivered in time? What were the benefits? Provide hard evidence that goals have – or are being – achieved.

Feedback: Provide an appropriate written reference that illustrates the success of this project.

Our 2020 finalists are:

Fairphone's Living Wage Bonus FairPhone’s living wage bonus for employees at Armina, its production partner in China, is scalable industry-first bonus system. It forms part of Fairphone’s commitment to improving worker welfare across its supply chain.

Huawei StorySign Huawei created StorySign, an AI-powered free mobile application to help open up the world of books to deaf children. Created in conjunction with Huawei’s agencies Red Consultancy and FACB, as well as Aardman Animation, the application translates popular children’s’ books into sign language.

Onecom and YoungMinds Onecom’s HR team, in collaboration with the YoungMinds annual campaign plan, created a fundraising and mental health awareness calendar that highlighted events throughout the year that the company could support. The events were beneficial to our staff with a focus on activities that could aid both mental and physical wellbeing.

Sky Mobile and Sky Ocean Rescue Sky Ocean Rescue aimed to shine a light on the health of our oceans and inspire millions of people -and businesses to stop using single-use plastics that harm the environment through a multi-faceted campaign.

Our 2020 CSR Initiative of the Year is...Sky Mobile and Sky Ocean Rescue!

Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “None of us can underestimate the impact that single-use plastics have on our environment. The team and I have had the chance to learn about this first-hand and have partnered with Sky over the years to drive awareness and educate the industry. Sky Mobile’s entry was a poignant reminder that we can do more to drive down the use of plastics in our supply chain.”

(Image credit: Future)

