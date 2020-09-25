This year has seen a huge range of striking smartphones hit the market - whether that's powerful flagships, new form factors, or 5G-enabled devices - all of which areexciting consumers and partners, and generating revenues.

This category recognises the device that can lay claim to being the best phone around that was launched and on sale between June 7 2019 and March 29 2020.

Our judges made their decision based on the following criteria:

Standout specifications for the price (based on SIM-free price)

Best for usability

Best for looks

Best for features and services

Excited both customers and retail partners

Commercial and financial success







We are delighted to crown the Apple iPhone 11 our 2020 Phone of the Year!

Speaking about our 2020 Phone of the Year, TechRadar’s Phone Editor James Peckham said: “The iPhone 11 continued the company's trend of offering more affordable products that work in a similar way with impressive specs alongside easy to use iOS software. If you were looking to buy a new iPhone in 2019 or 2020, this was one of the best choices for you.”

