Mobile Industry Awards 2020 - New categories open now!

Running for more than a decade, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry.

The status of the awards has seen previous winners include victories in shareholder releases, emblazon logos on staff uniforms and take out billboards to spread the news of their victory - now it’s your chance to join this elite band.

It’s now your chance to join our elite band of winners as entries for the 2020 Mobile Industry Awards are now open - but as we have a number of new categories this year, here's all you need to know to maximise your chance of winning!

Our new MIA 2020 categories

UK Channel Star

In order to win business, it pays for service and solution providers to have the right hardware, software and services to call upon when needed. Being supported by the right service can make a crucial difference in a competitive marketplace, and this category recognises the best vendor across the UK mobile channel.

Campaign of the Year

Bringing products and or services to life is one of the most important things a vendor chooses to do - the job that an agency does can genuinely make or break the success of the technology in hand. This category recognises a collaborative effort between agencies and brands.

Innovation of the Year

Continuous innovation is essential for any business wanting to keep customers excited and adapt to market trends. This category recognises the innovation that stands out across the entire industry.

People & Culture Award

Across the Mobile Industry, the creation of a company culture is essential but it is far from easy. It’s more than just a vision, it’s something the collective can unite behind and give purpose to their employment. How has your company created an engaging, inclusive, and diverse culture that’s brought staff together, improved their experience and the company’s performance as a result?

How does your company define “Culture and Purpose” and its importance? What steps have you taken to define your culture and purpose for employees?

Start-up of the Year

This award is open to a start-up business that is under two years old. The award is open to businesses operating within the the Mobile Industry.

Best Wholesale Service & Solution

This award recognises new and innovative opportunities for the channel and is designed to reward the company who has opened up and developed markets through a combination of activities.

Lifecycle & Finance Award

The cost of technology and software continues to rise and end users need to approach this in a way which keeps theirs business offering sustainable and affordable. In order to do this the need for stand out finance options and lifecycle services has never been in such demand.

Best Network for Loyalty & Retention

It is widely considered that operators can do more to look after their customers, and this award recognises the operator who stands out above its competitors when it comes to loyalty and retention. Please limit your answers to a maximum of 350 words per criteria point.

Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year

Ruggedised devices, whether smartphones, laptops, tablets or 2-in-1 models (commonly known as convertibles or hybrids), have been one of the brighter points in an otherwise very morose mobile computing market. Higher margins, the propensity to build solutions around devices and the ability to carve out niches have made the ruggedised category an even more enticing one.

You can view all entry criteria for the Mobile Industry Awards here

MIA 2020 entry process

All entries must be submitted by no later than 12th March 2020.

