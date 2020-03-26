Mobile Industry Awards 2020 moving to new September date

The 2020 Mobile Industry Awards will now take place on Friday, September 25.

In line with many other events in the technology space, the Awards – which look represent the gold standard of excellence in the UK mobile industry – are following recent government guidelines regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

As the news has been progressing, we have listened to the concerns from all parties. As the well-being of our attendees, partners and staff is our number one priority, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel until Friday 25 September 2020.

Everyone at Future would like to thank the mobile business for its understanding and continued support. We look forward to welcoming you all at the Awards this September, when we will once again celebrate the best and brightest the UK and European mobile industry has to offer.

One change to previous years will see the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 move to a lunchtime event, opening at 12.30pm and extending throughout the afternoon and evening.

The shortlist for this year's Mobile Industry Awards will now also be revealed on April 30.

If you have already booked a table or tickets to this year’s Awards, your booking will automatically be transferred to the new date, with no further action needed on your part.

For further information on the awards, please visit the website here, where you will also find a list of FAQs and be able to make a booking.

For any further questions, please email customer relations executive Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.