Mobile Industry Awards 2018 - Calling all Unified Communications Dealers and Managed Service Providers

Best Unified Comms Dealer

No longer a niche but a necessity in the business communications market, unified comms continues to expand in both market potential and definition. As dealers compete to provide a complete service for their clients, this category examines the success, innovations, skills and opportunities developed along the way.

Entry Criteria

- Outstanding customer service

- Business and technical innovation

- Financial stability and growth

- Diversification and adaptability

- Developing new business opportunities

- Staff training and development

Best Managed Services Provider

This category recognises the services provider that manages and assumes responsibility for providing a defined set of services to its clients either proactively or as the Managed Service Provider.

Entry Criteria

- Outstanding customer service

- Business and technical innovation

- Financial stability and growth

- Diversification and adaptability

- Developing new business opportunities

- Staff training and development

When entering you submission please limit your answers to a maximum of 350 words per criteria point (listed in the category description above). You can upload your logo and supporting media. All entries must be submitted by the 12th April 2018

