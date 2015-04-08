World's 'thinnest' Windows tablet is about to steal Surface 3's thunder

If you've been itching to get your hands on the Asus Transformer Book Chi T100 and Transformer Book T300 Chi hybrids that were shown off at CES, the wait is almost over. For one of them, anyway.

We now know that the Chi T100 will hit UK stores on April 13 for £399, with the Chi T300 slated to arrive before the end of June starting £669.

The Chi T100 shares DNA with the Transformer Book T100, which was one of the first affordable Windows 8.1 tablets when it landed back in 2013.

Like the Surface 3, which launches in May starting £419, The Chi T100 arrives in the form of a fanless 10-inch tablet that comes with a detachable keyboard (one that's included in the cost).

Up and Atom

It's powered by an Intel Atom chip, but unlike Microsoft's upcoming tablet that features Intel's latest Cherry Trail processor, it's an older Z3775 Bay Trail variant.

Still, at 7.2mm Asus reckons it's the world's thinnest Windows tablet (and a snip thinner than the Surface 3's 8.7mm). It features a 1920 x 1200 pixel-resolution display, 2GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC onboard storage, all-day battery life (Asus's words, not ours) and one year of Office 365.

The 12.5-inch Transformer Book T300 Chi is a step or two above with a 2,560 x 1,440 pixel-resolution display, Intel Core M CPU and 128GB iSSD for storage.