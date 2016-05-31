You'll need to move fast to grab this deal on the Surface Book and Pro 4

If you were mulling over buying a Surface Book or Surface Pro 4, then today might be the time to make your move, as John Lewis is offering a pretty smart deal on some variants of both devices.

The retailer is offering the same freebies Microsoft is bundling with these hybrids on its online store – namely a free Surface Dock plus a pen tip kit – but on top of this, you get 10% off the price, and also a three-year guarantee.

That's a tasty combination indeed, and with any hardware, it's always good to have a nice healthy guarantee period (Microsoft only provides a one-year guarantee as standard).

However, do note you'll need to move quickly as today is apparently the last day for this deal, Neowin reports.

Models on offer

At the time of writing, John Lewis has the Surface Book with Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM with 128GB storage up for purchase at £1,169, or you can plump for the model with 256GB storage for £1,439.

There's also the Surface Book with a Core i7 CPU and 256GB storage on sale for £1,619, all of which offer the aforementioned 10% saving.

If it's the Surface Pro 4 which has your eye, then the device with a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD has been reduced to £1,169, and there's also the model which doubles that RAM and storage up (16GB/512GB) on sale for £1,619.

Note that the offer for the free docking station and pen tip kit expires at the end of tomorrow, as opposed to the end of today for the 10% discount.

Incidentally, if you were thinking of waiting for the Surface Book 2 to emerge rather than plumping for the original, you might have some time to wait – the latest buzz on the grapevine is that the sequel could be delayed to early 2017, apparently due to design issues.