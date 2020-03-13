Microsoft Build goes online-only

Microsoft's Build developer conference is the latest event in the tech industry to be affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

While the software giant was originally planning to hold its annual developer conference in Seattle this May, the company has now decided to make it a “digital event”

In a statement to The Verge, Microsoft explained that the safety of its community is its top priority, saying:

“The safety of our community is a top priority. In light of the health safety recommendations for Washington State, we will deliver our annual Microsoft Build event for developers as a digital event, in lieu of an in-person event. We look forward to bringing together our ecosystem of developers in this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together. Stay tuned for more details to come.”

Microsoft Build

Although Build is geared more towards developers than consumers, the event is still one of Microsoft's biggest every year.

The company usually uses Build as a chance to preview the latest changes to its software and services. At this year's event, Microsoft will release more details about its plans to support dual-screen devices through its new upcoming version of Windows, Windows 10 X.

The news that Build will now be an digital event comes after Google decided to cancel its I/O developer event and Facebook announced that it will cancel its F8 developer conference. At this time though, it is still unclear as to how Build will be transformed from a live event into a digital one.

Also check out the best laptops for programming

Via The Verge