Microsoft begs users to stop using Internet Explorer

For companies still using Internet Explorer (IE), now is the time to move on to a new modern web browser according to Microsoft which has issued a warning regarding the security implications of continuing to use its once ubiquitous browser.

IE is often used by enterprises and organisations that wish to run legacy web apps, as the outdated browser still supports them, but choosing the easy way out now could come back to haunt businesses later.

In a blog post titled “The perils of using Internet Explorer as your default browser”, Microsoft senior cybersecurity architect Chris Jackson explained how using its legacy browser is increasing the “technical debt' of organisations.

Basically, by continuing to use IE as opposed to a more modern web browser, organisations are creating additional costs for themselves later by choosing the easiest, most convenient solution now as opposed to the best long term approach.

The case for modern browsers

In his post, Jackson does not call on users to make the switch to Microsoft Edge (which will soon be Chromium-based) or to use Chrome or Firefox. He only highlights the fact that developers are no longer testing their sties for IE which could lead to security as well as stability issues.

IE is no longer even really a browser in Jackson's opinion which he explained, saying:

“You see, Internet Explorer is a compatibility solution. We’re not supporting new web standards for it and, while many sites work fine, developers by and large just aren’t testing for Internet Explorer these days. They’re testing on modern browsers. So, if we continued our previous approach, you would end up in a scenario where, by optimizing for the things you have, you end up not being able to use new apps as they come out. As new apps are coming out with greater frequency, what we want to help you do is avoid having to miss out on a progressively larger portion of the web!”

The days of IE's dominance have come and gone and if your organisation has not done so already, now is the time to make the switch to a modern browser before it's too late.

Via Engadget