Google Shopping closes Android and iOS apps

Google is decommissioning its Shopping app, which was designed to make e-commerce easier for iOS and Android users. However, the service will live on in web form via a Shopping tab found in its Search results page.

Google Shopping originally launched back in 2019, with Google morphing the one-time Express app for Android into a new app as part of its habit of constantly evolving products to suit the marketplace.

The company said that the apps will continue to work into June, but will be superseded by improved shopping functionality in Google Search, Image Search and YouTube.

Anyone attempting to download Google Shopping from the Play Store will find that it no longer works as expected, with a ‘something went wrong’ message underlining its lack of functionality. Users will instead be pointed in the direction of shopping.google.com to continue with their e-commerce activities.

Google Shopping

A statement from Google read: “Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab. We’ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google services, including the Google app, that make it easy for people to discover and shop for the products they love.”

Digital shoppers will still be able to enjoy the same dizzying array of e-commerce options via the shopping.google.com web link as it covers all of the usual categories. However, users are encouraged to log into their Google account in order to make their web-based purchases.