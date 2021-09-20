Github will never favor one vendor over another, COO assures users

GitHub COO Erica Brescia has re-assured users that the code repository will not allow its corporate parent, Microsoft to ever override the needs of its diverse community of users.

“We will not have a "deploy to Azure " button without a "deploy to the other cloud vendors" button as well. Currently, we don't have either. And that's of critical importance from my perspective,” Brescia shared in an interview with Protocol.

Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of GitHub back in 2018 spooked many developers who worried that the platform would give undue favor to coders who relied on Microsoft’s developer ecosystem, at the expense of other competing platforms.

Brescia acknowledged that this remains one of her “favorite topics of conversation” before she explained how the code repository wants to be a team player and work together with its rich ecosystem.

‘We’re all about choice’

One of the groups that Brescia works with at GitHub in her role as the COO is the business development and technology partnerships and engineering team, whose mandate it is to ensure that the company has a “healthy and fruitful relationships” with its ecosystem.

“When I first joined, my three first meetings outside of GitHub were all with CI/CD providers in advance of our launch of actions to tell them what was coming and talk about how we can continue to work together to make sure the developer is going to have a great experience,” shared Brescia.

Explaining that GitHub is always about catering to developers, Brescia says that the company looks at everything through a “developer’s first’ lens, whenever they make product decisions.

Recounting her early days at the company, Brescia shared that in her first keynote at the company’s annual developer conference, she shared the stage with Clare Liguori from Amazon Web Services ( AWS ) who demoed the integration of the cloud computing platform with the code repository.

“Are we striking the right balance? Is this really what's best for developers? I think if we truly are always putting developers first that leads you to make the right decisions around preserving choice and optionality,” assures Brescia.

