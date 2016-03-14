Watch the first trailer for Fallout 4's Automatron DLC

Automatron, the first Fallout 4 DLC, will launch on March 22, Bethesda has confirmed.

The expansion, first announced in February, has you hunting down a horde of evil robots that have been unleashed into the Commonwealth. Once caught, you'll be able to harvest their parts to create your own mech companion. There's also a new weapon for them to cause havoc with - the lightning chain gun.

Automatron will cost £7.99/US$9.99, or comes as part of the season pass if you've already purchased it.

Wasteland Workshop will be the next bit of DLC to follow in April, with a more expansive story add-on, Far Harbor, to be unleashed in May. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for Automatron below.