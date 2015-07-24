Play Half-Life on your wrist

Sitting on the bus or train to work, have you ever looked down at your smartwatch and wished you could play one of the most immersive first-person shooters ever made on its tiny screen? Neither have we.

But that doesn't mean we wouldn't at least give it a try. And now we can.

Thanks to the SDLash app, you can play Half-Life, or presumably any old game that uses the Source engine, running on your Android Wear wrist accessory.

It won't be the most immersive way to play Valve's iconic title, and the frame rate can drop from 60fps to as little as two, but at least it'll keep you occupied until Half-Life 3 arrives and takes over your life.