It's not you, it's me: Assassin's Creed is taking a break this year

Assassin's Creed is taking a year off.

Ubisoft made the news official in a blog post, saying it's decided not to release a new Assassin's Creed game in 2016.

The game maker is instead "stepping back and re-examining the Assassin's Creed franchise," and will use the sabbatical "to evolve the game mechanics and to make sure we're delivering on the promise of Assassin's Creed offering unique and memorable gameplay experiences that make history everyone's playground."

Fans of the franchise, as loyal as they are, have seen the series grow stale in recent years. Assassin's Creed Syndicate was a flawed masterpiece, as one of techradar's own put it, yet it fell into some of the same old tropes we've come to - sadly - expect from the still-beloved series.

Hopefully, a year off is just what the doctor ordered to right the ship. And if you're hankering for some Creed in your life, at least there's the movie starring Michael Fassbender to look forward to in December.