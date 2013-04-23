Trending

Ditch the eyepatch, grab the Gameboy: Tetris could cure lazy-eye

And they told us playing games was bad for our health

Ah, the mysterious medicinal properties of the Gameboy

A new study shows that video games could be the answer to all your lazy-eye woes, with Tetris shown to train both eyes to work together.

It is news that will surely please the afflicted, meaning they could be able to completely ditch the eyepatches traditionally used to treat their unmotivated optic inputs.

Scientists found that playing Tetris (and other games) was more effective than those piratical accessories.

