The best cheap PlayStation VR bundles and deals in July 2018

PlayStation VR bundles are cheaper than you might think. Sony cut the price of all its bundles a while back and most of them come packing the PS4 camera too, which you actually need to make the headset work.

Originally £350/$399 at launch for the headset alone the new pricing structure generally starts at just £259/$299. This includes the headset and also the camera and a game, usually the excellent minigame collection, VR Worlds. We've been seeing some very tempting discounts this summer too, so now's the time to seek out your mega bundle on the cheap.

Below you'll find our guide to the best PlayStation VR bundles out there for the headset along with bundle options often include the camera or games too, we'll let you know which ones are the best value for money.

This PlayStation VR bundle deals page can also help you prepare by picking up the other kit you'll need to enjoy the best PlayStation VR experience. You'll want to pick up the PS4 camera as you need it for the PlayStation VR headset to work. You could also grab a couple of PS Move motion controllers, as some VR games support them. You can also use these items with a small number of Move-based PS4 games like SportsFriends or Just Dance. If you're looking for the ultimate upgrade, check out our PS4 Pro deals.

PlayStation VR headset deals

The grid below will be regularly updated with the latest PlayStation VR headset prices headset from different retailers. After seemingly endless stock shortages, units seem to be back in stock at most stores. Which is fantastic news with 2017 seeing some great PlayStation VR games to enjoy like Resident Evil 7 and Farpoint.

PlayStation VR bundles (USA)

This PSVR bundle includes the brand new CUH-ZVR2 version with the in-ear headphones built into the headset rather than the cable. The cable itself is lighter than the original and the passthrough box can now display HDR images on your 4K TV, so you won't need to mess around with swapping HDMI cables when not using the VR headset. While not worth an upgrade if you own the original model, it's certainly the one to go for for first-time buyers while it's on offer like today.

GT Sport and PlayStation VR are a great match, especially if you're a fan of using the in-car viewpoint. How else are you going to enjoy those lovingly recreated interiors? We're stoked to see this PlayStation VR bundle deal include the camera too. Especially as you need it to get the PSVR headset working in the first place!

You're also getting the newer CUH-ZVR2 model (see above for details) in this bundle. This PlayStation VR bundle comes with everything you need for the full on VR experience with the headset, camera and two PlayStation Move motion controllers. You can then get stuck in with those controllers to enjoy Skyrim VR the way it was intended.

PlayStation VR bundles (UK)

The Aim controller is often very difficult to find nowadays, so why not remove the hassle further down the line by getting it in this neat bundle along with its original game, the sci-fi shooter, Farpoint. VR Worlds is an excellent collection of minigames every PlayStation VR player should try.

PlayStation VR game deals

Keep an eye on this handy chart below as we'll update it with the latest prices for a wide range of PlayStation VR games. To compare prices on individual titles, click the 'View all deals' button at the bottom of the chart.

PS4 camera deals

It's crucial you buy a PS4 camera along with your VR headset, otherwise, it will not work. Don't pay more than the standard £40/$60 for the camera though. Sony released an updated, rounder (see image above) model with a built-in TV-mount and there are deals included in the chart below, usually priced around £40-£45, which isn't bad considering the new clip. The older PS4 camera is also compatible with PlayStation VR. If there's nothing tempting below, maybe try for a new/preowned unit via eBay?

PlayStation Move controller deals

The PlayStation Move motion controllers are very much an optional purchase as not every game supports them. Many that do, also have options to use the standard DualShock 4 PS4 controller instead.

Move wands aren't as readily available as the cameras at the moment, but there are deals to be found if you shop around -or let us do it via that magical box below. some of the more expensive results are actually for twin packs. We'd advise a little caution if you're considering preowned units, as the lack of use in recent years may have dulled the charge capacity of the battery compared to new controllers. If you want to try your luck (and probably save a fair amount), here are some handy links for eBay.

We'll update these prices on a regular basis and add any bundles that may appear featuring the headset, camera, controllers or games.

