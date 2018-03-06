Exertis buys Hypertec to boost component distribution

Supply chain firm Exertis has acquired Berkshire-based technology distributor Hypertec in a move that will strengthen the latter’s growth hopes.

Hypertec distributes its own and third-party products to more than 400 customers, including “most” of the UK’s largest resellers who serve enterprises, small businesses and the public sector. Its range covers memory, storage, accessories, assistive technology and security.

Sales last year reached more than £20 million, and Hypertec claims Exertis’s scale – such as its distribution centre and next day delivery capabilities - will allow it to reach new geographies and customers.

Exertis and Hypertec

“With Exertis’ resources and appetite for growth across a variety of technologies and geographies, this presents a great opportunity to increase our business with existing and new customers, and to build relationships with new vendor partners,” said Lianne Denness, Hypertec managing director.

“It also provides the chance to support Hypertec’s existing reseller partners on a more pan-European basis with a one-stop solution.”

Exertis represents more than 350 manufacturers in the UK, covering more than 25,000 products in mobile, computing, consumer electronics, print, networking, servers and security. The addition of Hypertec will boost this portfolio.

“Hypertec has an excellent track record in the industry and has built strong relationships with its customer base and vendor partners by delivering excellent product supply, service and support,” added Paul Bryan, Exertis UK managing director.

“Their own brand product and technology portfolio are in increasing demand in today’s economic environment as users look to extend the life or improve the performance of computing devices and resellers attach accessories to add margin to their sales. We look forward to welcoming the Hypertec team to the Exertis family and continuing their impressive growth.”