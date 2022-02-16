Epson's new 4K 120Hz projector might be perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X

2,700 lumens of gaming goodness?

Epson Pro Cinema 4K PRO-UHD LS12000
(Image credit: Epson)
The new Epson Pro Cinema 4K PRO-UHD LS12000 laser projector boasts specs that could make it a superb display for your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S consoles. That's because it's equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports that can enable gaming at 4K resolution at up to 120fps.

As reported by Engadget, Epson's new beamer comes with a pixel shifting technology that helps to restore the 4K detail lost as a result of the company using a bespoke three-chip LCD system. 

Previously, this system was a trade-off, as it allowed Epson's projectors to eliminate that nasty "rainbow" effect that muddles the picture of many single-chip DLP projectors. Now, though, Epson's pixel shift tech seems to fix the downsides of that trade-off entirely.

The pixel shift tech (which Epson is officially calling "precision shift glass plate technology") solves the issue by literally shifting pixels from the projector's 1,920 x 1,080 LCDs. This, in conjunction with a high refresh rate, accurately pushes the pixels to a 3,840 x 2,160 (or 4K) resolution, solving the cost of detail as a result of eliminating that nasty rainbow effect.

A perfect projector for gaming?

So where does gaming come into this? Thanks to Epson's pixel shift tech, a more accurate, detailed 4K image can be displayed on the projector. That, paired with a 120Hz refresh rate offered by HDMI 2.1 input, and you have a beamer that could very well provide a more optimal gaming experience over many of the best 4K TVs.

What's more, the projector's light source outputs 2,700 lumens, and lasts roughly 20,000 hours. Such a bright output should make the projector suitable for a wider range of environments. That brightness is especially welcome, too, when you consider the projector also supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG formats.

The new Epson Pro Cinema 4K PRO-UHD LS12000 laser projector sounds like a match made in heaven for gamers, then, but the one big caveat is that the beamer is far from cheap. It'll set you back $5,000 (around £3,690 / AU$6,970), which is still more affordable than many of the best 4K projectors you can buy, such as Samsung's The Premiere.

