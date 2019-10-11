Email marketers prefer Gmail, Microsoft and Verizon as their webmail clients

New research from the cloud-based digital marketing provider Mapp has revealed that Gmail, Microsoft and Verizon are the most popular webmail clients used to open emails and newsletters in both the US and Europe.

The firm analyzed over 170m emails and campaign mails from customers around the world to compile its Mapp Global Provider Report 2019 which showed that Gmail is the leading webmailer in the UK, US and Europe.

The results of the report show that the big international players also dominated in the UK with Gmail (33%), Microsoft (23%), and Verizon (18%) taking the top spots followed by Virgin Media (6%), BT Internet (5%) and Apple (4%).

Things are a little different in the US where Gmail has an even bigger stake of the market at 50.1 percent followed by Verizon at 22.6 percent and Microsoft at 12.4 percent. Comcast (2%), Apple (1.6%) and AT&T (1.1%) also made it into the top six but were not nearly as popular.

Homegrown ISPs

Mapp found that the situation in Europe is quite different than in the US or UK as homegrown ISPs are the most popular. For example, in Germany and France, domestic providers which operate primarily on a national level have significant market shares.

In Germany, 1&1 Mail & Media leads with GMX and WEB.DE (39.9%), followed by Gmail (15.3%) and T-Online (11.9%) while in France, Orange (17.8%) ranks third behind Gmail (26.9%) and Microsoft (25.9%).

According to Mapp, Gmail and Microsoft have become quite influential in determining the latest inbox trends. This means that sector initiatives such as AMP for email, Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), domain-based message authentication and reporting and conformance (DMARC) all strongly depend on the extent to which major ISPs and webmailers support and promote them.

Mapp's CEO, Steve Warren provided further insight on the report's findings, saying:

“The study shows that Gmail leads both in the UK and across Europe and the US. At the same time, however, it also reveals that there are significant differences in the services used in some European markets. Our Provider Report underscores the fact that international companies cannot only concentrate on a few providers but should also consider the specific circumstances of each country. Those who neglect this, risk their deliverability – and thus their revenue, to a certain extent.”