Edge may be coming to Linux

During a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, the Microsoft Edge Developer team answered user's questions about its browser and even offered some details on upcoming features.

However, the biggest takeaway from the Q&A session was the fact that the company is open to the idea of creating a version of its browser for Linux.

The Edge team explained that there are no technical limitations stopping them from releasing Edge for Linux but that they are not quite ready to do so yet, saying:

"We don't have any technical blockers to keep us from creating Linux binaries, and it's definitely something we'd like to do down the road. That being said, there is still work to make them 'customer ready' (installer, updaters, user sync, bug fixes, etc.) and something we are proud to give to you, so we aren't quite ready to commit to the work just yet.

Currently the Edge Developer team is working on bringing stable versions of the browser to other version of Windows as well as to macOS.

Tracking Protection

The Edge developers also revealed the fact that Microsoft is planning on rolling out a Tracking Protection feature for its browser similar to one Mozilla introduced in Firefox 63, saying:

"We are committed to building features that give users control and transparency over their privacy on the web. One of our first features is Tracking Prevention with 3 levels of control to choose from, with Balanced setting being the default."

While Microsoft's team provided a lot of information on upcoming features, they still remained non-committal on their answer regarding how Chrome's upcoming extensions API could prevent current ad blockers from working.

The company is still waiting on talks with “popular extension developers and with the Chromium community” before it gives a final answer on whether its browser will also cripple ad blockers as Google is planning to do with Chrome.

Via ZDNet