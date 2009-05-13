Surface gets simpler, adds Win 7 gestures

The first service pack for Microsoft Surface, announced this week at Microsoft's TechEd conference, includes interface improvements and ways to make building Surface applications easier. It should also bring Surface-style apps and common gestures to Windows 7.

Surface can run multiple applications and services at once, but until now there hasn't been an easy way to tell if a background app wants your attention; SP1 adds a notification on the side that doesn't get in the way of what you're currently doing.