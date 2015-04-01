Scientists are using teleportation in a computer chip right now

A group of scientists from the UK and Japan have managed to produce a chip that uses a special type of teleportation called quantum teleportation to make quantum computers a little easier to manufacture.

Silicon-based processors in your smartphone or tablet for example rely on bits (0s and 1s) to do computations. Quantum computers uses the Qubit (Quantum bit) and because they are so complex to build, only a few have been built and sold.

But with Jeff Bezos, Google, Lockheed Martin, Amazon and CIA backing the concept, it's only a matter of time before Quantum computers break into mainstream and the solution build by these engineers could well be an important milestone.

In a nutshell, it is a microchip that integrates a bit silicon and a lot of optical circuits, reducing the footprint required by about 10000 (from 1 to 0.0001 square metres).

Doing so solves a number of issues like power consumption, cost, manufacturing and scalability; most importantly, it will allow the industrial production of these integrated circuit chips.

Based on photonics, Quantum processors will pave the way for ultra-secure and ultra-powerful computers to replace the current crop of copper-linked CPUs.