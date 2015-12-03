New HP ScanJet Pro models promise faster scanning

HP unveiled three new scanners in its ScanJet Pro lineup, promising up to ten times faster double-sided scans. The ScanJet Pro 2500 f1, ScanJet Pro 3500 f1 and ScanJet Pro 4500 f1 replace the old Scanjet 5590, N6310 and N6350. The mid-range 3500 f1 and high-end 4500 f1 models feature book scanning, giving businesses more flexibility in scanning bound documents.

The ScanJet Pro 4500 f1 ($899, £595, AU$1,225) is HP's premium model, featuring a 2.8-inch touchscreen, flatbed design with automatic document feeder (ADF) and more advanced connectivity options. Users can connect the scanner through wired or wireless connections using Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct. Additionally, instead of using the touchscreen, mobile users can load the HP JetAdvantage Capture App onto their smartphones to get a more flexible user interface.

The 4500 f1 can scan up to 30 pages per minute or two-sided documents at 60 images per minute at 300 dpi. The 4500 f1 features HP EveryPage ultrasonic multi-feed detection to ensure that pages aren't skipped and every page gets scanned.

ScanJet Pro 2500 f1 and 3500 f1

Priced at $299 (£198, AU$407), the entry-level ScanJet Pro 2500 f1 features a 50-sheet ADF up top that's capable of double-sided scanning in a single pass. The device is capable of scanning up to 20 pages per minute at 300 dpi, or double-sided scans up to 40 images per minute, making the 2500 f1 up to ten times faster than its predecessor with double-sided scans.

The flatbed design will occupy a 17.8 x 13.8 x 4.8-inch (451 x 351 x 122mm) footprint on your desk. The ScanJet Pro 2500 f1 is TWAIN certified and can handle documents up to 8.5 x 122 inches using the ADF.

The mid-range model is the ScanJet Pro 3500 f1 ($549, £363, AU$748). The device is slightly larger than the 2500 f1 model, measuring 18.1 x 15.2 x 5.6 inches (46.0 x 38.7 x 14.1 cm). The 3500 f1 also uses a similar flatbed design with an ADF on top. This model is capable of 25 pages per minute, single-sided scans and up to 50 images per minute with double-sided scans at 300 dpi.

Despite fast scan speeds, you'll have to continuously feed the automatic document feeder if you have large scan jobs, as all models in the ScanJet Pro family feature a paltry 50-page ADF.

HP recommends the 2500 f1 for scanning cycles of 1,500 pages, the 3500 f1 for 3,000 pages and the 4500 f1 for 4,000 pages.

JetAdvantage Capture

The JetAdvantage Capture app will be available starting January 7 for Android customers, with iOS support to follow. The app extends HP's ScanJet Pro 4500 f1's capabilities to do two things. First, users can use the app to do remote capture, by leveraging the cameras on their smartphones. Second, in lieu of the 2.8-inch touchscreen on the scanner itself, users can use their smartphones to pull up the interface and control the 4500 f1.

HP also announced an updated JetAdvantage solution to help businesses digitize printed paper. HP's Scan Configuration Service is a $25 per seat add-on that allows enterprise verticals in finance and healthcare to automatically capture and route documents to the appropriate folders for easy organization. The system uses pre-defined workflows, allowing documents to be securely sent to multiple locations.

Small business owners wishing to have similar capabilities can add HP Capture and Route, a one-button implementation on the company's hardware. Capture and Route is based on a single process, allowing for modular deployments with pricing flexibility. Customers can add more processes over time as needed.



